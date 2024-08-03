Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Chairman Sells $400,000.00 in Stock

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,122,262 shares in the company, valued at $22,445,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Universal Insurance Stock Performance

Universal Insurance stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.29. The company had a trading volume of 184,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,344. The firm has a market cap of $549.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $22.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.97 and a 200 day moving average of $18.94.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $380.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.09 million. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 21.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Insurance Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is presently 25.10%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Universal Insurance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $789,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 85,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 26,863 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 300,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 13,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Insurance

(Get Free Report)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.