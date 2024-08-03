Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.810-0.860 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Twilio also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.81-0.86 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Twilio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $83.00 target price (up from $77.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Twilio from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.27.

Get Twilio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Twilio

Twilio Trading Up 11.7 %

TWLO traded up $6.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.86. 8,081,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,015,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55. Twilio has a one year low of $49.86 and a one year high of $78.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.66, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.94.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Twilio will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 796 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $49,105.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,140,232.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 956 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $58,975.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,096,535.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 796 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $49,105.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,140,232.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,967 shares of company stock worth $3,796,221 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.