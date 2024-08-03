Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Upgraded to Moderate Buy by Royal Bank of Canada

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “moderate buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of TRMLF stock opened at $41.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of $39.39 and a one year high of $53.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $969.72 million for the quarter. Tourmaline Oil had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 10.71%.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.