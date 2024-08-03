Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Price Performance

Shares of TBLD stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.25. 56,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,067. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.93. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $16.86.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Company Profile

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

