The Gym Group (LON:GYM) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $125.24

The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 125.24 ($1.61) and traded as high as GBX 150 ($1.93). The Gym Group shares last traded at GBX 148.20 ($1.91), with a volume of 165,617 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on The Gym Group from GBX 115 ($1.48) to GBX 121 ($1.56) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Gym Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 126.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 116.94. The firm has a market cap of £255.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2,864.00, a P/E/G ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.61.

The Gym Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of gym facilities under the Gym Group brand name in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

