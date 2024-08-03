Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 6.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share.
TRGP traded down $5.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,647,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,620. Targa Resources has a 52 week low of $77.97 and a 52 week high of $139.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.15 and its 200-day moving average is $111.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.27.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.73%.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRGP shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $116.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $132.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.46.
Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.
