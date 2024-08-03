Swedbank AB Takes Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 514,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,020,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 18,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2,060.1% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 21,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 20,807 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.23.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of USB stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.33. The stock had a trading volume of 8,485,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,838,976. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $45.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.59. The company has a market cap of $66.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

