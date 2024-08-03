Swedbank AB Takes Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 628,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,493,000. Swedbank AB owned about 0.17% of Interpublic Group of Companies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tobam raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2,024.6% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.13.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

IPG traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.24. 3,553,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,973,591. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.20. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $35.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.98%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.