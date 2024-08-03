Swedbank AB Makes New Investment in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 85,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,498,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE AGCO traded down $1.78 on Friday, reaching $89.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,203,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $88.12 and a 1 year high of $132.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.24 and a 200-day moving average of $110.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

AGCO Announces Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 7.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on AGCO from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on AGCO from $133.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AGCO

AGCO Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.