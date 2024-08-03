Swedbank AB Buys New Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 80,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,075,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.85. 4,468,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,931,175. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $85.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.49 and a twelve month high of $153.28.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $305,070.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,209.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $305,070.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,209.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total transaction of $55,746.35. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,098,792.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,992 shares of company stock worth $9,197,801 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ICE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.86.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

