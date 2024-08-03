Swedbank AB Buys New Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Swedbank AB bought a new stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 196,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,732,000. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.08% of WestRock as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in WestRock by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,155,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,540,662,000 after acquiring an additional 103,667 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in WestRock by 22.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,301,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,176,000 after purchasing an additional 970,199 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,063,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in WestRock by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,907,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in WestRock by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,632,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,305,000 after purchasing an additional 80,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WRK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of WestRock from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of WestRock from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WestRock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

WestRock Stock Performance

NYSE:WRK traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.51. The stock had a trading volume of 11,862,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,995. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.23. WestRock has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $54.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 5.85%. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

