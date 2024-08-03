Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $7.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $353.62. 1,496,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,667. The firm has a market cap of $121.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.29. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $260.65 and a 12-month high of $392.14.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

