Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $90.03, but opened at $84.58. Stepan shares last traded at $87.09, with a volume of 6,597 shares traded.

The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.26). Stepan had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $556.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Stepan’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Stepan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 90.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stepan

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCL. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Stepan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Stepan by 2,141.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Stepan by 9,406.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 9,783 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Stepan by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 177,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Stepan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.83 and a beta of 0.81.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

