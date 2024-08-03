Steem (STEEM) Price Down 14.8% Over Last 7 Days

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 3rd. In the last seven days, Steem has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000279 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a total market cap of $80.78 million and approximately $19.97 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,951.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $377.54 or 0.00609558 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00009149 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.13 or 0.00106771 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00033024 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.75 or 0.00259545 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00039288 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.22 or 0.00071388 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 468,058,697 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

