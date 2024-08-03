Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.75 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,969 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.9% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co of the South increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the first quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 4,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. PFW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the first quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 5,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the first quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock traded down $8.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $199.14. The company had a trading volume of 18,041,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,240,251. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $135.19 and a one year high of $217.56. The company has a market capitalization of $571.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Piper Sandler raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total value of $4,167,374.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total value of $984,853.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,087,847.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,343 shares of company stock valued at $14,137,789 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

