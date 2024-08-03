Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15, Zacks reports. Shell had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $75.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share.
Shell Price Performance
Shell stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.70. 4,215,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,196,165. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Shell has a 12 month low of $59.58 and a 12 month high of $74.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.56 and its 200-day moving average is $68.79. The stock has a market cap of $226.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.59.
Shell Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.74%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Shell Company Profile
Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.
