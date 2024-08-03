Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15, Zacks reports. Shell had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $75.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share.

Shell stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.70. 4,215,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,196,165. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Shell has a 12 month low of $59.58 and a 12 month high of $74.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.56 and its 200-day moving average is $68.79. The stock has a market cap of $226.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus raised their target price on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

