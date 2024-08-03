Shauna Mcintyre Sells 306 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Stock

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.65, for a total transaction of $88,632.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,707.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LAD traded down $5.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $290.10. 697,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,988. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.36 and a 1 year high of $331.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.09 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 27.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 6.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,397,000 after acquiring an additional 9,818 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 132.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the first quarter valued at about $975,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.90.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

