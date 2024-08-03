SG Capital Management LLC Sells 431,860 Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

SG Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Free Report) by 75.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431,860 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC owned 0.37% of PlayAGS worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,175,000. Napatree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $707,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,026,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in PlayAGS by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 28,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 15,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PlayAGS by 623.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 73,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGS. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.50 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of PlayAGS in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on PlayAGS in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

PlayAGS Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PlayAGS stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $11.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,286. The company has a market capitalization of $451.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.42 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.99. PlayAGS Inc has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $95.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.18 million. PlayAGS had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 1.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that PlayAGS Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About PlayAGS

(Free Report)

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.