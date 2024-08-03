SG Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 182,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,000. CarGurus comprises 1.4% of SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,352,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 358.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 173,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 12,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CarGurus from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on CarGurus from $22.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CarGurus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on CarGurus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.56.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 25,168 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $666,700.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 488,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,929,318.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 25,168 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $666,700.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 488,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,929,318.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Javier Esquivel Zamora sold 6,680 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $167,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 102,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,553,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,494 shares of company stock valued at $2,119,722. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

CARG stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.33. 770,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,116. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.81. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $26.90. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.32, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.57.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. CarGurus had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $215.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.29 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

