Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.960-2.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.9 billion-$7.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.0 billion. Select Medical also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.96-2.20 EPS.

Select Medical Stock Down 12.8 %

Shares of SEM traded down $5.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.18. 2,367,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,812. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.43. Select Medical has a fifty-two week low of $21.28 and a fifty-two week high of $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.77 and its 200-day moving average is $31.13.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Select Medical will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Several brokerages have commented on SEM. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Select Medical from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

