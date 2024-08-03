Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SPNS. StockNews.com cut shares of Sapiens International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPNS

Sapiens International Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:SPNS traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,510. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 1.22. Sapiens International has a one year low of $24.39 and a one year high of $41.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.54 and its 200-day moving average is $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Sapiens International had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $134.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.63 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sapiens International will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sapiens International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 8.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,295,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,841,000 after buying an additional 106,358 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sapiens International by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,006,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,130,000 after purchasing an additional 44,685 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sapiens International by 9.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 954,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,687,000 after purchasing an additional 79,302 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Sapiens International by 155.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 599,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,276,000 after purchasing an additional 364,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Sapiens International in the second quarter worth about $16,616,000. Institutional investors own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

About Sapiens International

(Get Free Report)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.