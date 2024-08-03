Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,439 Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAC. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth about $75,471,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 274.7% in the first quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 8,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,842,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,865,000 after purchasing an additional 116,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth about $220,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of DFAC stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.36.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.