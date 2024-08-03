Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Bank of America

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ROKU has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $81.00) on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an underperform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.71.

Get Roku alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ROKU

Roku Stock Performance

Roku stock traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.14. 7,584,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,529,971. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.96. Roku has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $108.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. Roku had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $968.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Roku will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Roku

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $37,622.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,630.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $37,622.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,630.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $673,973.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,108,998.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,075 shares of company stock worth $1,556,005. 13.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 43.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 835.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Roku

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.