RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

RLJ Lodging Trust has a payout ratio of 153.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect RLJ Lodging Trust to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Shares of RLJ traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.23. 3,422,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,511. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $12.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.07.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

