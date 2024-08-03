ReddCoin Price Reaches $0.0001 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 24.7% lower against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $1.57 million and $1.60 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00009321 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.81 or 0.00105023 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00010847 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000117 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

