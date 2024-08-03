Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $86.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.67 million. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. Ranpak’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Ranpak Price Performance

PACK stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.76. The company had a trading volume of 718,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,067. Ranpak has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Get Ranpak alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Anthony Jones sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $100,156.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 214,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,246.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PACK shares. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ranpak in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ranpak from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ranpak

Ranpak Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ranpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.