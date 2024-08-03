Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 45,400 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 564,039 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 45,400 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.5% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $157,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Objective Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Visa by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,895,040 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $529,258,000 after acquiring an additional 91,316 shares during the last quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $538,000. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 197.5% in the 1st quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 12,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 8,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in Visa by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 212,504 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $59,305,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of V traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $266.58. 7,017,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,476,283. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.78 and a 1 year high of $290.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $268.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.24.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.25.

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

