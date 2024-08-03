Railway Pension Investments Ltd Reduces Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.20% of AutoZone worth $108,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $401,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on AutoZone from $3,278.00 to $3,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on AutoZone from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,112.71.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole purchased 36 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,757.10 per share, with a total value of $99,255.60. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,255.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of AZO stock traded up $29.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3,177.67. 140,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,671. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,908.48 and a 200 day moving average of $2,926.53. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,375.35 and a 52-week high of $3,256.37. The company has a market cap of $54.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.71.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $34.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.37 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.