Railway Pension Investments Ltd Invests $60.90 Million in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 250,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,900,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.13% of Cencora at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter worth about $4,212,508,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Cencora in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,183,619,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,199,695,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth $1,001,269,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth $650,424,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

COR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $399,991,976.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,418,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,836,945.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $399,991,976.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,418,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,836,945.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total transaction of $5,853,984.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,275,189.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,899,112 shares of company stock worth $408,654,376. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COR traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $247.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,292,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.65 and a fifty-two week high of $247.66. The company has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $228.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.18.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $74.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.32 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 266.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

