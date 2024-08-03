Railway Pension Investments Ltd Cuts Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd decreased its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 275,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $85,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Objective Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 22.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 516,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,978,000 after purchasing an additional 93,991 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 7.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 57,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,795,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 124.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 10,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 117.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,507,000 after acquiring an additional 26,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.56.

Shares of CDNS traded down $11.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $249.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,742,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,783. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.54. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.77 and a 1-year high of $328.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.14, for a total transaction of $430,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,228,074.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.14, for a total transaction of $430,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,228,074.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.84, for a total value of $3,058,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,179,582.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,534 shares of company stock valued at $14,546,517. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

