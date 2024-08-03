Qtum (QTUM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $244.77 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. In the last week, Qtum has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $2.33 or 0.00003755 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $244.77 million and approximately $34.11 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,006.48 or 0.04854890 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00038780 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007433 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00010845 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00013317 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00008624 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,259,244 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

