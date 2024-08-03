Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ PBYI traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $3.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,327. Puma Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $184.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average of $4.65.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Puma Biotechnology had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $47.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Troy Edward Wilson sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total value of $89,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Troy Edward Wilson sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total transaction of $89,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 18,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $61,753.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,085,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,169,372.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,905 shares of company stock valued at $294,859. Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,956,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after acquiring an additional 39,239 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth about $4,734,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 120,104 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 140,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 70,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth about $335,000. 61.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.

