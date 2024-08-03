Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.79.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Price Performance

Shares of OCSL stock traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $16.51. 1,833,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,818. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $16.46 and a 1 year high of $21.64.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $94.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.35 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 17.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.33%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 164.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oaktree Specialty Lending

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Melia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,168,000. Cercano Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,659,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,885,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,463,000 after acquiring an additional 327,416 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 484,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,901,000 after acquiring an additional 249,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,243,000. 36.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

