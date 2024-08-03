Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Northland Securities from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Northwest Pipe Stock Performance

Shares of Northwest Pipe stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.08. 49,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,822. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.72 and its 200 day moving average is $33.10. The stock has a market cap of $367.83 million, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.56. Northwest Pipe has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $40.00.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $113.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.20 million. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 7.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Pipe will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northwest Pipe

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Pipe in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 120.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

