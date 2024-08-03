Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.860–0.740 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Northwest Natural also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.200-2.400 EPS.

NWN traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.90. 423,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,295. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.21. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Northwest Natural has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $42.92.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $433.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.81 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 7.36%. Northwest Natural’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.53%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NWN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Northwest Natural from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com lowered Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.40.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

