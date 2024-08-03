Navcoin Market Cap Reaches $2.59 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $26,925.29 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Navcoin has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0444 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.05 or 0.00074518 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00018368 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00008777 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000114 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

