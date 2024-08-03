Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $27.72

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.72 and traded as high as $31.34. Mitsubishi Chemical Group shares last traded at $31.34, with a volume of 164 shares.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi Chemical Group had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 2.61%.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company offers polyester films for various applications, including optical materials, for electronic displays; industrial materials for electronic components, automotive parts, and medical equipment; and packaging materials for food and other products.

