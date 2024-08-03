Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Acquired by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 25.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 222,731 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Masco were worth $17,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.5% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Masco by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 10,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAS stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.97. 1,888,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,267,627. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.57. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.24. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $47.66 and a 12 month high of $79.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 602.39% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Masco from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Masco from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Masco from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.58.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

