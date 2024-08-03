Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Macquarie

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Macquarie in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MAR. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Marriott International from $252.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.42.

MAR stock traded down $5.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $213.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,679,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,875. The firm has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.88. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $180.75 and a 52-week high of $260.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 306.69%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Marriott International will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 1,487.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 345,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,856,000 after acquiring an additional 323,500 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 447.8% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 21,164 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

