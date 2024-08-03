LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Director David L. Gruber Acquires 6,000 Shares

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) Director David L. Gruber acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.75 per share, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,229. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE LTC traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.00. 349,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,284. LTC Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.30 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 11.29 and a quick ratio of 15.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.19.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.22). LTC Properties had a net margin of 46.78% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $50.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. LTC Properties's revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LTC Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $8,609,000. abrdn plc raised its stake in LTC Properties by 2,190.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 189,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 181,683 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in LTC Properties by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,695,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,667,000 after purchasing an additional 91,963 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in LTC Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $1,519,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its stake in LTC Properties by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 47,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 30,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 201 properties in 26 states with 29 operating partners.

