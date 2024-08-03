LRI Investments LLC Purchases New Position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 367.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total value of $4,167,374.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,257 shares of company stock valued at $13,122,928.

Shares of AMJ opened at $28.30 on Friday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1 year low of $21.94 and a 1 year high of $29.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.85.

The Alerian MLP Index ETN Due May 24 2024 (AMJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index, a market-cap-weighted index of North American energy infrastructure MLPs. AMJ was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

