LRI Investments LLC Buys New Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 66.4% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OKE. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE opened at $80.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.65. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.58 and a 52-week high of $86.20.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 92.09%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

