Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of LIN stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $454.00. 2,714,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,816. Linde has a 12-month low of $361.02 and a 12-month high of $477.71. The company has a market capitalization of $218.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $439.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $439.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.
Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.
