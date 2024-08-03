Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $454.00. 2,714,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,816. Linde has a 12-month low of $361.02 and a 12-month high of $477.71. The company has a market capitalization of $218.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $439.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $439.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. HSBC reduced their price target on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $477.25.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

