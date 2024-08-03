KOK 24 Hour Volume Hits $98,333.87 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 61.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. KOK has a total market capitalization of $287,355.72 and approximately $98,333.87 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KOK has traded down 62.7% against the U.S. dollar. One KOK token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00061765 USD and is down -58.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $40,715.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

