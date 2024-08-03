JUNO (JUNO) Price Tops $0.0971 on Major Exchanges

JUNO (JUNO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. One JUNO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0971 or 0.00000157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, JUNO has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. JUNO has a market cap of $7.72 million and $54,067.98 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000141 BTC.

JUNO Profile

JUNO launched on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 110,520,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,509,430 coins. The official website for JUNO is www.junonetwork.io. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork.

Buying and Selling JUNO

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

