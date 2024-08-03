Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Position Increased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,696 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,364 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 347.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,280 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $7,201,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 91,540 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,210,000 after buying an additional 44,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $188.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.20.

NASDAQ JAZZ traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.26. 716,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,348. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.58. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $99.06 and a one year high of $146.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.68 and a 200-day moving average of $114.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($1.55). The firm had revenue of $901.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.99 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 28.89%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

