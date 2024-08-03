Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 1,386 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $10,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 77.5% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

PayPal stock opened at $65.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.21. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $74.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $66.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on PayPal from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. New Street Research assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on PayPal from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PayPal

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.