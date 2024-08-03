holoride Price Hits $0.0023 on Major Exchanges (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Over the last week, holoride has traded down 38.9% against the dollar. One holoride token can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. holoride has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $115,790.01 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,985.37 or 0.04862641 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00038512 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007525 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00010764 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00013564 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00008723 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001746 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 857,107,877 tokens. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 857,107,877 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00337885 USD and is up 0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $33,910.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

