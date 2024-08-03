HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

HF Sinclair Stock Down 6.7 %

HF Sinclair stock traded down $3.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.73. 2,074,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,978,689. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.17. HF Sinclair has a 52-week low of $46.69 and a 52-week high of $64.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.19.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 24.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DINO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Argus raised shares of HF Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $372,905.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 138,293 shares in the company, valued at $7,933,869.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

