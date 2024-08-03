GXChain (GXC) Trading 8.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 3rd. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $28.28 million and approximately $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000627 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GXChain has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000415 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is GXChain (GXC)?GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

